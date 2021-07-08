Senior Connect
Man arrested, charged in connection with murder of a teenager

Shaquan Palmer, 27, is charged with first-degree murder of a 15-year-old at Carolina Beach Road...
Shaquan Palmer, 27, is charged with first-degree murder of a 15-year-old at Carolina Beach Road and Matteo Drive on July 9, 2020.(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a teenager on Carolina Beach Road in July 2020 was arrested Wednesday, July 7.

Shaquan Palmer, 27, is charged with first-degree murder of a 15-year-old at Carolina Beach Road and Matteo Drive on July 9, 2020.

Palmer is the third suspect wanted by Wilmington Police for the shooting death of a teenager. Two other men were arrested in September 2020.

Wilmington police seek third suspect in 15-year-old’s shooting death

Other charges include discharge of a firearm into occupied property causing serious injury and felony failure to appear.

Palmer is being held in the New Hanover County jail under a $100,000 secured bond and is due to appear in court July 8.

