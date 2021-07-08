Man arrested, charged in connection with murder of a teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a teenager on Carolina Beach Road in July 2020 was arrested Wednesday, July 7.

Shaquan Palmer, 27, is charged with first-degree murder of a 15-year-old at Carolina Beach Road and Matteo Drive on July 9, 2020.

Palmer is the third suspect wanted by Wilmington Police for the shooting death of a teenager. Two other men were arrested in September 2020.

Other charges include discharge of a firearm into occupied property causing serious injury and felony failure to appear.

Palmer is being held in the New Hanover County jail under a $100,000 secured bond and is due to appear in court July 8.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.