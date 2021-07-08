Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: Elsa to make its exit Thursday, with classic summer weather returning

By Gabe Ross
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As of Thursday afternoon, Tropical Storm Elsa was speeding through central North Carolina en route to the Mid-Atlantic and New England states. Heavy surf and rip current activity will remain stout for a bit, but tropical rain bands and gusty storms will be breaking up and tailing off into the afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service maintains a Tropical Storm Warning for now, but this bulletin will likely be dropped in the coming hours.

Temperatures will dip into the lower 70s overnight with an isolated shower or storm possible. Friday features a return to the classic July heat, humidity and isolated storms you would expect in the Lower Cape Fear Region.

Catch your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. remember, you can extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.

Visit the First Alert Hurricane Center to stay sharp for the remainder of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

