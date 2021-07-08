Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: Elsa to bring a stormy Thursday

The National Weather Service maintains a Tropical Storm Warning for Brunswick, New Hanover, and Pender counties
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As it accelerates northward through the central Carolinas, Tropical Storm Elsa will bring a blitz of unsettled weather to the Cape Fear Region Thursday. Stay alert for locally heavy rain bands with spotty poor-drainage flooding, storms with isolated tropical storm-force wind gusts and spin-up tornadoes, and heavy surf, rip currents, and minor high-tidal flooding. The window for the roughest weather will quickly close, from west to east, during the afternoon and early evening, as Elsa scurries toward the Mid-Atlantic and New England states.

Catch your seven-day forecast, including a return to classically hot and occasionally stormy summer conditions, right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.

Visit the First Alert Hurricane Center to stay sharp for the remainder of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

