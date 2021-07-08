First Alert Forecast: Elsa to bring a stormy Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As it accelerates northward through the central Carolinas, Tropical Storm Elsa will bring a blitz of unsettled weather to the Cape Fear Region Thursday. Stay alert for locally heavy rain bands with spotty poor-drainage flooding, storms with isolated tropical storm-force wind gusts and spin-up tornadoes, and heavy surf, rip currents, and minor high-tidal flooding. The window for the roughest weather will quickly close, from west to east, during the afternoon and early evening, as Elsa scurries toward the Mid-Atlantic and New England states.

