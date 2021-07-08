Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Credit card processor responds to Wrightsville Beach parking overcharges

Wrightsville Beach Overcharges for Weekend Parking
Wrightsville Beach Overcharges for Weekend Parking
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A software glitch is to blame for overcharging customers at paid parking locations in Wrightsville Beach over the weekend.

Flowbird, the company that handles credit card processing at the paid parking kiosks in Wrightsville Beach, said in a statement Wednesday that it was made aware of the errant charges that took place between July 1 and July 5 and took steps to “isolate and rectify the root cause.”

The company said a software upgrade performed at the credit card gateway level on July 1 caused the billing issue and a fix was deployed on July 6.

“During this period, we proactively started refunding transactions that were submitted multiple times. We are continuing the process of refunding transactions,” according to the statement.

Company officials said the issue was not a security violation or software hack, and that all credit card date is safe and protected.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking Elsa as it races through the Lower Cape Fear Region
Tracking Elsa’s exit from the Cape Fear Region
Julia Olson-Boseman
State Bar probes misconduct allegations against NHC Commission chair; criminal investigation possible
File image
Thursday closings/delays due to inclement weather threat from Elsa
Jack and Andrew Sherman
Father, son rescue missing boater 37 miles off Wrightsville Beach coast
Bald Head Island
Officials identify 54-year-old man who drowned at Bald Head Island

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking Elsa as it races through the Lower Cape Fear Region
Tracking Elsa’s exit from the Cape Fear Region
Starway Flea Market land approved for general rezoning by Wilmington's Planning Commission.
Wilmington’s Planning Commission approves general rezoning request for Starway Flea Market
Plenty of beachgoers still packed the shore, as the wind picked up and clouds rolled in
Beachgoers make plans for anticipated tropical storm
Ingri Noemi Mendoza Garcia is believed to be driving a silver/grey 2019 Nissan Sentra.
UPDATE: Missing 21-year-old woman has been found