Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Community spotlight: Disability Resource Center provides free help to people across southeastern NC

DRC
DRC(WECT)
By Kendall McGee
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One in five people in the US identify as living with a disability, meaning there’s a good chance you or someone you care for will need special accommodations at some point in life.

Allowing people with disabilities to live a full, independent life is the mission of the Disability Resource Center

“The core service is advocacy, making sure people with disabilities have their rights protected, they know what their rights are and they can advocate for themselves,” said executive director Gloria Garton.

Their services range from making sure people with diverse abilities have accommodations at work and school, adding tools like wheelchair ramps around the community and advocating for affordable, accessible housing.

“I think the issue has really come to light between Hurricane Florence and now the pandemic, some of the challenges that exist with sheltering people during this time,” said Garton.

The DRC’s purpose is to help people live independently; that could mean finding jobs, housing and healthcare, but it also translates to hosting social activities, book clubs, and providing peer support.

More than half of the DRC’s team identifies as someone with a disability, and the executive director says the diverse experiences of the staff allows them to understand the problems the disabled community faces. They serve five counties and their services are completely free.

During the pandemic, the group provided $200,000 in CARES act funds to help people cover necessities like rent, utilities and meals. They have also secured funding from the CDC to ensure the disabled community has access to the vaccine.

Having grown up with a mother that had to use a wheelchair, and living with hearing loss herself, fighting for the rights of people with disabilities is a mission close to Garton’s heart and one she says everyone should care about.

“There’s so many areas of our life that we really just take for granted until we become sick or are loved one becomes sick and they need accommodations they need home modifications… at some point in everyone’s life you are going to either have a disability or take care of some of the disability, that’s a given, so it should be important to everyone.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking Elsa as it races through the Lower Cape Fear Region
Tracking Elsa’s exit from the Cape Fear Region
Julia Olson-Boseman
State Bar probes misconduct allegations against NHC Commission chair; criminal investigation possible
File image
Thursday closings/delays due to inclement weather threat from Elsa
Jack and Andrew Sherman
Father, son rescue missing boater 37 miles off Wrightsville Beach coast
Wilmington Oral Surgery
Oral surgeons in short supply after two providers have licenses suspended

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking Elsa as it races through the Lower Cape Fear Region
Tracking Elsa’s exit from the Cape Fear Region
Bestselling author Kathy Reichs spoke to WECT's Ashlea Kosikowski about her newest book in the...
NC’s Kathy Reichs out with 20th novel in bestselling ‘Bones’ series
Bestselling author Kathy Reichs marks a milestone with her latest mystery, 'The Bone Code.' She...
NC’s Kathy Reichs out with 20th novel in bestselling ‘Bones’ series
Owner Tiese Roxbury has opened The Self-Love Museum in Wilmington, where customers can find...
New museum helps you take the perfect picture, with some inspiration along the way