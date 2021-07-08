Caswell Beach prepares for storm season with new dune infiltration system

CASWELL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - As Tropical Storm Elsa passed over Caswell Beach, leaving behind no significant damage, town leaders used the storm as a chance to brace for the rest of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Mayor Deborah Ahlers said the new dune infiltration system along the beach has been several years in the making, and was finally completed back in April. She says it will help to reduce flooding issues along Caswell Beach Road.

“I believe it’s only the second one in the state and if we walked up there, you’d see if the whole entire dune was taken down and we have infiltration chambers underneath all that sand over there and we have pipes that run down Caswell Beach Road,” said Ahlers.

The pipes underneath the road will help to push stormwater through into the filters and send it back out towards the ocean.

“Since 2017, we’ve been working on this together with the engineers coming in,” said Ahlers. “We had to go through all the agencies in the state and make sure that they would allow this since it’s on the beach.”

Ahlers said the system is operational, and even though Elsa did not bring enough rain to cause significant flooding along the town’s main road, she said the town is more prepared for flooding thanks to these new adjustments.

