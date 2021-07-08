Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Caswell Beach prepares for storm season with new dune infiltration system

Infiltration Chambers now sit underneath the dunes in Caswell Beach
Infiltration Chambers now sit underneath the dunes in Caswell Beach(WECT)
By Zach Solon
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASWELL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - As Tropical Storm Elsa passed over Caswell Beach, leaving behind no significant damage, town leaders used the storm as a chance to brace for the rest of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Mayor Deborah Ahlers said the new dune infiltration system along the beach has been several years in the making, and was finally completed back in April. She says it will help to reduce flooding issues along Caswell Beach Road.

“I believe it’s only the second one in the state and if we walked up there, you’d see if the whole entire dune was taken down and we have infiltration chambers underneath all that sand over there and we have pipes that run down Caswell Beach Road,” said Ahlers.

The pipes underneath the road will help to push stormwater through into the filters and send it back out towards the ocean.

“Since 2017, we’ve been working on this together with the engineers coming in,” said Ahlers. “We had to go through all the agencies in the state and make sure that they would allow this since it’s on the beach.”

Ahlers said the system is operational, and even though Elsa did not bring enough rain to cause significant flooding along the town’s main road, she said the town is more prepared for flooding thanks to these new adjustments.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking Elsa as it races through the Lower Cape Fear Region
Tracking Elsa’s exit from the Cape Fear Region
Julia Olson-Boseman
State Bar probes misconduct allegations against NHC Commission chair; criminal investigation possible
File image
Thursday closings/delays due to inclement weather threat from Elsa
Jack and Andrew Sherman
Father, son rescue missing boater 37 miles off Wrightsville Beach coast
Bald Head Island
Officials identify 54-year-old man who drowned at Bald Head Island

Latest News

$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center
The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday it helped rescue a woman and 3-year-old boy aboard a jet ski...
Wrightsville Beach continues legal fight with jet ski rental business
A local state senator gives an update on the status of medical marijuana in the state of...
Medical marijuana advocates look to keep pressure on NC lawmakers
Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking Elsa as it races through the Lower Cape Fear Region
Tracking Elsa’s exit from the Cape Fear Region