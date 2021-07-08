Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Brunswick County rescinds voluntary water conservation alert

(KMVT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Public Utilities is rescinding its voluntary Stage 1 Water Conservation Alert, effective Friday. This notice affects all customers of the county’s pubic water systems.

The county initially declared the conservation alert on May 21.

Officials continue to encourage customers to use water wisely and maintain the following irrigation schedule:

  • Odd address numbers: Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday
  • Even address numbers: Wednesday/Friday/Sunday
  • No irrigation on Mondays

Continuing to defer all non-essential water use (lawn irrigation) to outside the peak demand hours of 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., preferably after nightfall, will also help to spread out demands on the system,” the county stated in a news release.

The county said while recent rainfalls, especially those associated with Tropical Storm Elsa, and the public’s water conservation efforts have helped bring the county’s water system to sustainable levels, additional conservation alerts could be issued if drier weather conditions return.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking Elsa as it races through the Lower Cape Fear Region
Tracking Elsa’s exit from the Cape Fear Region
Julia Olson-Boseman
State Bar probes misconduct allegations against NHC Commission chair; criminal investigation possible
File image
Thursday closings/delays due to inclement weather threat from Elsa
Jack and Andrew Sherman
Father, son rescue missing boater 37 miles off Wrightsville Beach coast
Wilmington Oral Surgery
Oral surgeons in short supply after two providers have licenses suspended

Latest News

Trustees are required to serve for four years.
Brunswick Community College seeks applicants for board of trustees
$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center
Infiltration Chambers now sit underneath the dunes in Caswell Beach
Caswell Beach prepares for storm season with new dune infiltration system
The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday it helped rescue a woman and 3-year-old boy aboard a jet ski...
Wrightsville Beach continues legal fight with jet ski rental business