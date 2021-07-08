Brunswick County rescinds voluntary water conservation alert

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Public Utilities is rescinding its voluntary Stage 1 Water Conservation Alert, effective Friday. This notice affects all customers of the county’s pubic water systems.

The county initially declared the conservation alert on May 21.

Officials continue to encourage customers to use water wisely and maintain the following irrigation schedule:

Odd address numbers: Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday

Even address numbers: Wednesday/Friday/Sunday

No irrigation on Mondays

“Continuing to defer all non-essential water use (lawn irrigation) to outside the peak demand hours of 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., preferably after nightfall, will also help to spread out demands on the system,” the county stated in a news release.

The county said while recent rainfalls, especially those associated with Tropical Storm Elsa, and the public’s water conservation efforts have helped bring the county’s water system to sustainable levels, additional conservation alerts could be issued if drier weather conditions return.

