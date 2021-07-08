Brunswick Community College seeks applicants for board of trustees

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Board of Education is looking for candidates to fill a vacancy on the Brunswick Community College Board of Trustees.

Trustees are required to attend monthly meetings held on the third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Brunswick Community College, and to serve for four years.

Among their responsibilities, trustees establish policies for the college to follow, approve the college’s budget each year and serve as advocates for the college.

Eligible applicants should submit a letter of interest and resume by mail to the Brunswick County Board of Education, ATT: Tori Bullard, 35 Referendum Drive Bolivia, N.C. 28422, or by email to vbullard@bcswan.net by Monday, July 19, 2021.

