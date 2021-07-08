Senior Connect
Beachgoers make plans for anticipated tropical storm

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Kure Beach was still packed with visitors enjoying the sunshine ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa on Wednesday.

Not too many people were in the water because the yellow flags were flying but most still enjoyed being out on the beach.

Some were making plans for tomorrow when Elsa passes through bringing tropical rain bands and gusty winds with the chance for isolated tornadoes.

“We’ve been here through hurricanes and tropical storms so it really doesn’t bother us. It’s just a day in the motel room,” said visitor Clayton McCormick.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

