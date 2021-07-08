Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center

(Pexels.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Techies and entrepreneurs will see a new business center in Mississippi.

And the center is expected to be in Jackson.

Minority Business Development Agency, under the U.S. Department of Commerce, awarded a $375K grant to set up a new center in the Magnolia State.

Senator Roger Wicker broke the news on social media Thursday.

MBDA is the only federal agency tasked with promoting the competitiveness of minority businesses, according to its website.

MBDA plans to release all the details of the grant next week but did say in an email it anticipates the Mississippi location will be in Jackson.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking Elsa as it races through the Lower Cape Fear Region
Tracking Elsa’s exit from the Cape Fear Region
Julia Olson-Boseman
State Bar probes misconduct allegations against NHC Commission chair; criminal investigation possible
File image
Thursday closings/delays due to inclement weather threat from Elsa
Jack and Andrew Sherman
Father, son rescue missing boater 37 miles off Wrightsville Beach coast
Wilmington Oral Surgery
Oral surgeons in short supply after two providers have licenses suspended

Latest News

Starway Flea Market land approved for general rezoning by Wilmington's Planning Commission.
Wilmington’s Planning Commission approves general rezoning request for Starway Flea Market
Larrell Murchison
NFL player, East Bladen alum to host ‘Community Funday’ in Elizabethtown this weekend
NFL player, West Bladen alum hosts community funday
NFL player hosts Community Funday
Pender County neighborhood
Pender County neighborhood mourns man killed in stabbing
Grand Opening of Walk On's Sports Bistreaux in Wilmington.
New restaurant opens, donates over $7,000 to local non-profit