Zebra cobra’s owner faces charges in deadly snake’s months-long escape

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A week after animal control authorities captured a venomous snake that was loose in a north Raleigh neighborhood, dozens of charges were lodged Wednesday against the owner of the snake.

Criminal summons were issued against Christopher Michael Gifford, 21, alleging he violated state regulations regarding the ownership of venomous reptiles. The charges involved are misdemeanors.

At least one of the summons filed against Gifford states that the zebra cobra escaped its enclosure last November, and Gifford didn’t notify law enforcement as required.

North Carolina is one of only three states that does not have a ban on owning venomous snakes.

Click here for full story from WRAL.

Copyright 2021 WRAL. All rights reserved.