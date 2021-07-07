Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Zebra cobra’s owner faces charges in deadly snake’s months-long escape

A venomous zebra cobra was captured in a Raleigh, North Carolina, neighborhood.
A venomous zebra cobra was captured in a Raleigh, North Carolina, neighborhood.(Source: WRAL/Raleigh Police Department via CNN)
By WRAL
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A week after animal control authorities captured a venomous snake that was loose in a north Raleigh neighborhood, dozens of charges were lodged Wednesday against the owner of the snake.

Criminal summons were issued against Christopher Michael Gifford, 21, alleging he violated state regulations regarding the ownership of venomous reptiles. The charges involved are misdemeanors.

At least one of the summons filed against Gifford states that the zebra cobra escaped its enclosure last November, and Gifford didn’t notify law enforcement as required.

North Carolina is one of only three states that does not have a ban on owning venomous snakes.

Click here for full story from WRAL.

Copyright 2021 WRAL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking Elsa as it races through the Lower Cape Fear Region
Tracking Elsa: what you need to know in the Lower Cape Fear
Bald Head Island
Officials identify 55-year-old man who drowned at Bald Head Island
Whiteville seven-year-old burned after aerosol can explodes in trash fire.
‘My baby was covered in fire’: Whiteville child burned after aerosol can explodes in trash fire
Jack and Andrew Sherman
Father, son rescue missing boater 37 miles off Wrightsville Beach coast
The 47-year-old male fell overboard around 12:15 p.m. and was treading water for about an hour...
Man falls overboard 37 miles offshore, rescued by Samaritans

Latest News

Separate samples were also sent for higher resolution analysis
CFPUA determines level of toxins in contaminated water is below detection limits
Wilmington Oral Surgery
Oral surgeons in short supply after two providers have licenses suspended
Tommy Wayne Tedder (Source: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)
Brunswick County deputy won’t face charges after shooting man during psychiatric call
Julia Olson-Boseman
State Bar probes misconduct allegations against NHC Commission chair; criminal investigation possible