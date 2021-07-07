Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wrightsville Beach Overcharges for Weekend Parking

By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - If you went to the beach this weekend, you might want to check your bank statements.

You may have been over-charged for parking.

Many visitors noticed when they used the pay to park kiosks in Wrightsville Beach, their card ended up being charged twice, even three times what it costs to park.

One local man found a charge of more than one thousand dollars for one day of parking.

“We were informed yesterday of an issue with the credit card processor used for pay station transactions in which customers were being charged multiple times for a single parking transaction due to a software update,” Town Manager of Wrightsville Beach Timothy Owens said in an email.

He said beach visitors should use the parking app until the problem is resolved, and refunds for those overcharged will be processed in the next two days.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking Elsa as it races through the Lower Cape Fear Region
Tracking Elsa: What you need to know in the Lower Cape Fear
Whiteville seven-year-old burned after aerosol can explodes in trash fire.
‘My baby was covered in fire’: Whiteville child burned after aerosol can explodes in trash fire
The 47-year-old male fell overboard around 12:15 p.m. and was treading water for about an hour...
Man falls overboard 37 miles offshore, rescued by Samaritans
Bald Head Island
55-year-old man drowns at Bald Head Island, officials say
Levander Boney
‘Bullets don’t care:’ Suspect arrested after 18 month old child shot in arm

Latest News

Officials prepared for Hurricane Elsa as it makes its way to SE North Carolina.
Officials prepared for Elsa, beaches already seeing impacts
Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking Elsa as it races through the Lower Cape Fear Region
Tracking Elsa: What you need to know in the Lower Cape Fear
Jack and Andrew Sherman
Father, son rescue missing boater 37 miles off Wrightsville Beach coast
Developers are butting heads with the Town of Sunset Beach, complaining that they keep changing...
Developers, residents push for bill to deannex land from Sunset Beach