Wrightsville Beach Overcharges for Weekend Parking

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - If you went to the beach this weekend, you might want to check your bank statements.

You may have been over-charged for parking.

Many visitors noticed when they used the pay to park kiosks in Wrightsville Beach, their card ended up being charged twice, even three times what it costs to park.

One local man found a charge of more than one thousand dollars for one day of parking.

“We were informed yesterday of an issue with the credit card processor used for pay station transactions in which customers were being charged multiple times for a single parking transaction due to a software update,” Town Manager of Wrightsville Beach Timothy Owens said in an email.

He said beach visitors should use the parking app until the problem is resolved, and refunds for those overcharged will be processed in the next two days.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.