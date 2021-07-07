WPD searching for missing 21-year-old woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department seeks the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

According to WPD, Ingri Noemi Mendoza Garcia, 21, is believed to be driving a silver/grey 2019 Nissan Sentra.

Garcia has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 4′11′ and weighs 150 pounds. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing.

If you see her, please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.

Missing person: Ingri Noemi Mendoza Garcia (Wilmington Police Department)

