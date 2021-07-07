Senior Connect
Philanthropies eagerly back ex-UNC professor Hannah-Jones

Nikole Hannah-Jones
Nikole Hannah-Jones(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones is using major philanthropic donors to build her future as a tenured professor at Howard University, just as other major donors sought to stymie the Pulitzer Prize-winning Black investigative reporter at the University of North Carolina.

Hannah-Jones announced Tuesday that she will establish the Center for Journalism and Democracy at Howard to increase diversity in journalism.

The $20 million in contributions point to a growing philanthropic effort to diversify news organizations and strengthen journalistic standards.

The donations, including $5 million each from the MacArthur, Knight and Ford foundations and an anonymous donor, will also bring award-winning author Ta-Nehisi Coates to Howard, a historically black school that’s also his alma mater.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

