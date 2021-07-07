Senior Connect
Officials prepared for Elsa, beaches already seeing impacts

By Mara McJilton
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency managers in surrounding counties are monitoring Elsa, and say they are prepared for whatever comes our way.

“We are continuing to check our list and make sure everything is in play--our resources are there, equipment and personnel are ready to move if needed to support our county or any other area if they need our assistance,” said Tommy Batson, Pender County Emergency Management Director.

Batson said it’s also a good time to finish storm preparations now, so you’re ready when a big storm does hit.

“We ask each and every person to make sure they have a plan for them, their family, their loved ones, their pets. And if there are some supplies you don’t have in your kit, right now is a good time to go get them, prior to the rush of a large storm coming to our area,” said Batson.

The National Weather Service reported more than 30 rip current rescues on Wrightsville Beach Tuesday. These rip currents are the impact Elsa is having on our coast already.

Some visitors were aware of the situation: “we saw the red flags, which I love when the lifeguards communicate. we’re definitely a little more careful, there weren’t many people going out that far,” said Jack Evans.

Others were prepared: “we knew what the situation was, and I told the kids what to do in the event that they felt like something was happening,” said Gretta Harrison.

The increased rip current threat will continue for the next few days, until the remnants of Elsa pass through Southeastern North Carolina.

