NFL player, East Bladen alum to host ‘Community Funday’ in Elizabethtown this weekend
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Larrell Murchison, a former East Bladen High School football star, is hosting a “Community Funday” in his hometown of Elizabethtown on Saturday.
Murchison, a defensive lineman for the Tennessee Titans and former N.C. State standout, will be joined by six other NFL players for the free event meant for boys and girls of all ages.
Murchison’s Community Funday is a chance for kids to play football, soccer, volleyball and enjoy an inflatable bounce house. There will also be complementary food and drinks. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To register, head to this link to fill out a form.
Other NFL players who will be in attendance include Alim McNeill of the Detroit Lions, James Smith-Williams of the Washington Football Team, Kobe Smith of Tampa Bay, D.J. Wonnum of the Minnesota Vikings, and Teair Tart of the Tennessee Titans.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.