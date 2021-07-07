Leaders reveal proposed locations for Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NBA legend and Wilmington native Michael Jordan recently gave Novant Health $10 million to create two new medical clinics. On Wednesday, leaders revealed more about where those clinics could soon set up shop.

“These two clinics, which will have a combination of primary care and clinical health, will make a tremendous difference in the overall health of Wilmington,” said Dr. Philip Brown with Novant Health.

Dr. Brown, county commission chair Julia Olsen-Boseman and Wilmington mayor Bill Saffo shared the news at a press conference Wednesday morning, with Saffo calling it a “slam dunk” for the community.

Both the City of Wilmington and New Hanover County are expected to donate land for the clinics.

The property from the city is on Fanning Street, close to a bus stop and at least five other community agencies. The second piece of property is at the corner of 15th and Greenfield streets, right across from the Houston Moore community and the Wilmington Housing Authority.

“This is something that we have needed for quite some time, these clinics, to really attack health in our community,” said Saffo. “Especially marginalized communities and communities that have been underserved for many years.”

Wilmington will meet July 20 to vote on its land donation for the clinic.

New Hanover County commissioners are expected to approve its property donation at their meeting next Tuesday. Part of the deal for that donation would be that construction must begin within five years and Novant Health will work to put a day shelter for the homeless on the same property.

“We can curb homelessness,” said Hollis Briggs, Jr., chairman for the resource center. “Of course, homeless people need medical attention more than anyone. They need comprehensive care. They need some mental health guidance. There are other things we can help them with to bring them back into society.”

Dr. Philip Brown says either one or both clinics should be operational by late 2022 or early 2023. Although the donations are yet to be finalized, leaders were eager to praise Novant’s plan for Michael Jordan’s donation.

“They promised to invest in the community and that’s what they’re doing,” said Olsen-Boseman. It’s so exciting to see your community move forward.”

