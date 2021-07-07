Kevin Keatts returning to Wilmington to speak at UNCW Basketball Tip-Off Dinner

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NC State Head Men’s Basketball coach Kevin Keatts returns to his first stop as a head coach and the stage where he won two Colonial Athletic Association championships when he serves as the keynote speaker for UNCW’s 5th Annual Men’s Basketball Tip-Off Dinner in late September.

The event returns after being canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is scheduled for Thursday, September 23 at the Burney Center. Ticket information will be announced later. Proceeds for the 7 p.m. dinner will benefit UNCW men’s basketball.

Keatts spent three years as head coach at UNCW from 2014-2017, leading the Seahawks to three regular season championships, two CAA Tournament titles and a pair of appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Overall, the Seahawks went 72-28 (.720) during his tenure. Keatts was named CAA Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

At NC State, Keatts has piloted the Wolfpack to a 79-47 record over the last four seasons. The Lynchburg, Va., native has guided NC State to a 39-34 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference and is just the second Wolfpack coach in the last 40 years to lead NC State to four consecutive seasons of .500 or better in ACC play.

“The tipoff banquet is a great night for our basketball program,” said second-year UNCW Head Coach Takayo Siddle. “Being able to spend some intimate time with our supporters means the world to us. This is our biggest fundraising opportunity of the year, so we’re extremely grateful.

“We’re very fortunate to have Coach Keatts back as our guest speaker. He means so much to me, the fans, the University and our basketball program. We have so many great memories from his time here. It is an honor to welcome him back for such a great event.”

Past keynote speakers at the event include Seth Greenberg, ESPN Analyst; Roy Williams, Head Basketball Coach at University of North Carolina; Brad Brownell, Head Basketball Coach at Clemson University; and John Calipari, Head Basketball Coach at University of Kentucky.

