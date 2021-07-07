First Alert Forecast: Elsa and its likely impacts on SE NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday afternoon to you! Your Wednesday forecast features sun, clouds, isolated storms, light southeast breezes, high temperatures in the deep 80s to locally around 90, and a moderate risk of rip currents. Also, your First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor Elsa...

A tropical system approaching from land is almost always better than one approaching from the ocean. Systems like Elsa, which will speed northward through the Carolinas Thursday, can still make impacts though. Overall, Elsa will likely be a manageable system for the Cape Fear Region, but please respect and stay alert for these items:

Tropical rain bands with 0.5-1.5+ inches that may result in quick flooding... Stay alert in poor-drainage areas.

Gusty winds commonly 25+ mph, occasionally possibly tropical storm-force i.e. 40mph+... Secure loose porch and yard items.

Isolated spin-up tornadoes... Stay alert with your WECT Weather App and / or NOAA Weather Radio.

Minor tidal flooding along the Cape Fear River and other coastal areas... Stay alert around the 7 a.m. Thursday high tide.

Heavy surf and rip currents along all east and south-facing beaches... Heed any advice from area lifeguards.

Thankfully, Elsa will be a speedy system with the greatest threat for these Cape Fear impacts within a relatively narrow window late Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon.

After Elsa, textbook summer days with high temperatures around 90, lows in the 70s, and 30% daily odds for storms return for the weekend.

First Alert Planning Forecast for seven days for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customizable location forecast for ten days: your WECT Weather App has that!

Comprehensive Hurricane Season information and preparedness guide for the Cape Fear Region: wect.com/hurricane.

