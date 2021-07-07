Senior Connect
Columbus Co. murder suspect out on bond arrested in Bladen drug bust

Jadakiss Watkins
Jadakiss Watkins(Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 20-year-old man, who is charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Columbus County last year and was out on bond, is back behind bars following a drug bust in Bladen County over the weekend.

A news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office states that officers with the Tri-County Community Impact Task Force conducted a vehicle stop in the 2000 block of Elwell Ferry Road near Council on Saturday, July 3.

During the stop, officers located a “substantial” amount of suspected narcotics, a firearm, and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

Jadakiss Watkins, 20, and Kaitlin Mitchell, 19, were both taken into custody.

Watkins was previously facing attempted armed robbery and murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting at Sam’s Pit Stop on Green Swamp Road near Bolton on Feb. 6, 2020.

Watkins was given a $10,000 bond and charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mitchell was given a $15,000 bond and charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, maintain a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kaitlin Mitchecll
Kaitlin Mitchecll(Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)

