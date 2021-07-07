Senior Connect
Columbus Co. deputies charge man in June shooting

Wayland Williams Jr.
Wayland Williams Jr.(Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a shooting outside of Chadbourn last week.

Wayland Williams Jr., 55, of Chadbourn, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said Williams is accused of shooting a 60-year-old man on Paul Barnes Road on June 28. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other details of the shooting were provided.

Williams was booked into the Columbus County Detention Center under a $200,000 bond, jail records indicate.

