Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Capitol riot: FBI infiltrates ‘Bible study’ group

According to court records, Fi Duong had a cache of weapons at his Virginia home, including an...
According to court records, Fi Duong had a cache of weapons at his Virginia home, including an AK-47 assault rifle and five boxes full of materials to make and test Molotov cocktails.(FBI via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Newly released court documents detail how the FBI infiltrated a so-called “Bible study” group in Virginia after the U.S. Capitol insurrection and arrested its leader.

Fi Duong, who also goes by “Monkey King” and “Jim,” was seen at the Capitol on Jan. 6 wearing a white mask shaped like a wide grin, officials said.

He reportedly made contact with an undercover metropolitan police officer there.

A few weeks later, an undercover FBI agent reached out to him.

Court documents say the group is not affiliated with any known major right-wing extremist groups.

During several meetings, members discussed secession, surveilling the Capitol, testing homemade bombs, combat training and covert messaging, the FBI stated.

Fi Duong, who also goes by “Monkey King” and “Jim,” was seen at the Capitol on Jan. 6 wearing a...
Fi Duong, who also goes by “Monkey King” and “Jim,” was seen at the Capitol on Jan. 6 wearing a white mask shaped like a wide grin, officials said. He reportedly made contact with an undercover metropolitan police officer there.(FBI via CNN Newsource)

According to court records, Duong had a cache of weapons at his Virginia home, including an AK-47 assault rifle and five boxes full of materials to make and test Molotov cocktails.

Duong was arrested last week.

He is facing federal charges for his participation at the insurrection and hasn’t entered a plea.

More than 500 criminal cases linked to the January riot are currently active in U.S. courts.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking Elsa as it races through the Lower Cape Fear Region
Tracking Elsa: what you need to know in the Lower Cape Fear
Whiteville seven-year-old burned after aerosol can explodes in trash fire.
‘My baby was covered in fire’: Whiteville child burned after aerosol can explodes in trash fire
The 47-year-old male fell overboard around 12:15 p.m. and was treading water for about an hour...
Man falls overboard 37 miles offshore, rescued by Samaritans
Bald Head Island
Officials identify 55-year-old man who drowned at Bald Head Island
Jack and Andrew Sherman
Father, son rescue missing boater 37 miles off Wrightsville Beach coast

Latest News

A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Air Force is largely responsible for a former serviceman...
Judge: Air Force mostly at fault in 2017 Texas church attack
Former President Donald Trump will serve as the lead plaintiff in the suit, claiming he has...
Trump announces suits against Facebook, Twitter and Google
Jadakiss Watkins
Columbus Co. murder suspect out on bond arrested in Bladen drug bust
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas governor revives GOP’s thwarted new voting laws
Assistant Public Defender and former Brunswick County prosecutor Jason Minnicozzi today...
Assistant public defender launches congressional campaign for NC-07