Brunswick County deputy won’t face charges after shooting man during psychiatric call

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County deputy will not face charges after he shot an armed man during a psychiatric call last month, District Attorney Jon David announced on Wednesday.

On June 11, Deputy G. Sutton responded to a home in the 5400 block of Foxwood Drive in the northwestern part of Brunswick County near the Columbus County line around 5:50 p.m. for a psychiatric call.

The deputy made contact with the individual, identified as Tommy Tedder, and used his training to try and deescalate the situation, David said.

“During the course of the encounter, the deputy was speaking with Tedder’s family in the yard when Tedder approached the doorway of the home and displayed a firearm. In response, the deputy instructed Tedder to drop the weapon, at which time the subject raised the firearm and pointed it at the deputy. The deputy then fired his duty weapon, hitting Tedder in the hand; Tedder was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury,” David stated in a news release.

Tedder, 44, was eventually released from the hospital and booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center on charges of assault on an officer with a firearm, and resisting a public officer. He was given a $550,000 bond, jail records indicate.

Following the incident, the deputy was placed on administrative leave and Sheriff John Ingram and David made a request to the State Bureau of Investigation to look into the shooting.

“The evidence clearly demonstrates that the deputy who discharged his weapon perceived that his actions were necessary for the protection of his own life,” David stated.

”At the time of the shooting, the entirety of the incident was captured on body worn camera. Based on a totality of the circumstances, I have determined that the deputy took extraordinary measures to deescalate the situation and was legally justified in discharging his duty weapon,” he continued.

David said the deputy’s use-of-force “was a measured and justified reaction to the criminal behavior” of Tedder.

WECT has reached out to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office to see if Deputy G. Sutton is back on duty. We will update this report when we hear back.

