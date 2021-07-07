Senior Connect
Body of Currituck County boater recovered

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The body of a boater who has been missing since July 2nd has been found.

Currituck County Emergency Management said that the body of Linville Elkins, 61, of Currituck County, was found around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday by a boater.

Last Friday the Coast Guard said that Elkins was seen leaving on his boat near Elizabeth City during windy weather conditions.

A person called 911 after discovering the man’s boat capsized in the water.

The search for Elkins was suspended later Friday night.

