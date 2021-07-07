Senior Connect
AAA: Gas prices continue to climb, not stopping anytime soon

The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(CNN) – The prices at the pump continue their steady climb as summer travel hits full stride.

According to AAA, crude oil prices will hit a seven-year high this week.

Unfortunately, it’s not going to stop there.

AAA expects gas prices to rise another 10 to 20 cents through the end of August.

The last time the national average gas price was at $3.25 was in late 2014.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

