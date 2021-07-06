Senior Connect
Van runs into and causes damage to building on Princess Place Drive

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A van ran into a building on Princess Place Drive, breaking windows and causing damage to the façade Tuesday afternoon.

Wilmington Police and rescue crews responded to a call around 4: 40 p.m. that a vehicle had hit a building at 2018 Princess Place Drive.

When emergency responders arrived, the van had left the scene. Police located the van involved in the incident nearby.

According to police, the driver says the brakes failed. He stepped on the pedal to avoid the stopped car in front of him and swerved to avoid it, hitting the building.

No one was in the building when the collision occurred.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

