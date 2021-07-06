UNCW Beach Volleyball moves conferences, joins ASUN

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW Beach Volleyball will have a new home beginning with the 2021-22 year when the Seahawks move to the ASUN Conference following five seasons as a member of the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association.

The Seahawks will make the move along with the College of Charleston and join Coastal Carolina, Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, Mercer, North Alabama, North Florida and Stetson as the league grows to nine members for Beach Volleyball.

”We are very excited to move to the ASUN conference,” said UNCW Head Volleyball Coach Dottie Hampton. “This is a great move for our program, and we look forward to competing against some of the best Beach Volleyball programs in the country.”

UNCW’s inaugural season was 2016 and it played that season as an independent. The Seahawks joined the CCSA the following season

