Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Tracking Elsa: What you need to know in the Lower Cape Fear

By Gabe Ross
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Elsa in the eastern Gulf of Mexico as it approaches the southwestern coast of Florida. As of Tuesday, the storm boasts tropical-storm-force winds of 60 mph with gusts near 70 mph.

7-day Forecast

Elsa will continue to move north, skirting around a subtropical ridge, which will steer it northeast through Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas Wednesday and Thursday. As the system moves over land, it is expected to weaken slightly, but regain some strength as it exits offshore near the Virginia coast and accelerates.

Tropical Track

Direct and indirect impacts are expected in the Lower Cape Fear Region. These tropical hazards include:

-Heavy rains with accumulations of 1-3+″ that may result in flash flooding in poor drainage areas

-Tropical storm force wind gusts (40+ mph) with the strongest winds along the coast and offshore

-Rotating storms that could produce brief spin-up tornadoes

-Minor tidal flooding along the Cape Fear River and coastal areas

-Heavy surf and rip currents along east and south-facing beaches

Tropical Track

Take precautions to protect yourself and your belongings, and have ways to receive weather alerts. Thanks for your trust and stay tuned to your First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates on Elsa.

For tips and tricks to stay ahead of the storm, check out the First Alert Hurricane Center at wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 47-year-old male fell overboard around 12:15 p.m. and was treading water for about an hour...
Man falls overboard 37 miles offshore, rescued by Samaritans
3 killed in Chadbourn shooting
DA’s office releases names of three killed in overnight shooting in Chadbourn, no arrests yet
New Hanover County fire officials say no one was hurt after a home in an Ogden neighborhood...
Ogden home damaged in Sunday night fire
Whiteville seven-year-old burned after aerosol can explodes in trash fire.
‘My baby was covered in fire’: Whiteville child burned after aerosol can explodes in trash fire
Pender County neighborhood
Pender County neighborhood mourns man killed in stabbing

Latest News

N.C. Maritime Museum facility volunteers help the museum with construction projects, which can...
N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport is seeking volunteers
Teresa Villano was the last remaining tuber to be found, bringing a weeks-long search to an end...
Body of last missing tuber found after deadly dam accident in NC
Police are looking for missing 80-year-old woman Mary Powell.
Silver Alert issued for missing Lumberton woman with dementia
Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones says she will not teach at the University of North...
Nikole Hannah-Jones chooses Howard over UNC-Chapel Hill