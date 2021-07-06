Tracking Elsa: What you need to know in the Lower Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Elsa in the eastern Gulf of Mexico as it approaches the southwestern coast of Florida. As of Tuesday, the storm boasts tropical-storm-force winds of 60 mph with gusts near 70 mph.

Elsa will continue to move north, skirting around a subtropical ridge, which will steer it northeast through Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas Wednesday and Thursday. As the system moves over land, it is expected to weaken slightly, but regain some strength as it exits offshore near the Virginia coast and accelerates.

Direct and indirect impacts are expected in the Lower Cape Fear Region. These tropical hazards include:

-Heavy rains with accumulations of 1-3+″ that may result in flash flooding in poor drainage areas

-Tropical storm force wind gusts (40+ mph) with the strongest winds along the coast and offshore

-Rotating storms that could produce brief spin-up tornadoes

-Minor tidal flooding along the Cape Fear River and coastal areas

-Heavy surf and rip currents along east and south-facing beaches

Take precautions to protect yourself and your belongings, and have ways to receive weather alerts. Thanks for your trust and stay tuned to your First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates on Elsa.

For tips and tricks to stay ahead of the storm, check out the First Alert Hurricane Center at wect.com/hurricane.

