Suspect arrested after child shot in arm Monday night, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a child was injured in a shooting Monday night.

According to a news release from the WPD, officers responded to a call at New Hanover Regional Medical Center around 10 p.m. involving a young child. An initial investigation revealed that the victim had been struck once in the arm after a gun was discharged.

Levander Bernard Boney, 31, was taken into custody at the hospital and charged with child abuse/neglect resulting in serious bodily injury and carrying a concealed weapon.

Boney is currently jailed on a $150,000 bond and is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim in this tragedy,” the police department stated in the release.

A spokesperson for the police department declined to release additional information, and instead said the District Attorney’s Office is expected to make remarks during Boney’s afternoon court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing.

