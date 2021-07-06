Senior Connect
Sun throws out largest solar flare since 2017

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(CNN) – Clearly not wanting to be outdone by a weekend of fireworks on earth, NASA scientists say the sun fired off its biggest solar flare in years, just ahead of the holiday.

The moment was captured in multiple wavelengths by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory and was classified as an X-class eruption, the most powerful type of solar flare.

It was immediately compared to the last major eruption, a gargantuan X8.2 event captured in 2017.

Although this recent X1.5 flare wasn’t as large, it still left its mark.

According to the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center, the flare resulted in a blast of X-rays that hit the atmosphere, causing a radio blackout over the Atlantic Ocean and coastal regions.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

