Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Lumberton woman with dementia

Police are looking for missing 80-year-old woman Mary Powell.
Police are looking for missing 80-year-old woman Mary Powell.(Source: Lumberton Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are asking for the public’s helping in locating a missing Lumberton woman.

According to information from the Lumberton Police Department, 80-year-old Mary Odessa Powell has dementia and never leaves her home.

When family went to check on her Tuesday morning, she was not home, police said.

Powell is 5-foot-4 and weighs 140 pounds. A Silver Alert has been issued for her.

According to authorities, she may possibly be with her son in an unknown location.

Anyone with information as to Powell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 47-year-old male fell overboard around 12:15 p.m. and was treading water for about an hour...
Man falls overboard 37 miles offshore, rescued by Samaritans
3 killed in Chadbourn shooting
DA’s office releases names of three killed in overnight shooting in Chadbourn, no arrests yet
New Hanover County fire officials say no one was hurt after a home in an Ogden neighborhood...
Ogden home damaged in Sunday night fire
Pender County neighborhood
Pender County neighborhood mourns man killed in stabbing
Riverfront Park grand opening
Thousands celebrate Fourth of July at Riverfront Park grand opening

Latest News

Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones says she will not teach at the University of North...
Nikole Hannah-Jones chooses Howard over UNC-Chapel Hill
Flight from Charlotte to Bahamas delayed due to ‘disruptive’ passengers noncompliant with mask rule
Whiteville seven-year-old burned after aerosol can explodes in trash fire.
‘My baby was covered in fire’: Whiteville child burned after aerosol can explodes in trash fire
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; local community rallies...
‘Please pray for Tucker’: 2-month-old seriously injured in accident; community rallies behind family