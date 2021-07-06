Senior Connect
Sheriff: ‘Armed and dangerous’ escaped N.C. inmate was accidentally released from jail

Vance Edward Hinson Jr
Vance Edward Hinson Jr(Burke County Sheriffs' Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help locating an escaped inmate they say was accidentally released from jail.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, July 2. Officials say the Burke County Jail mistakenly released 27-year-old Vance Edward Hinson Jr when he responded to the name of another inmate inside the jail and “the detention officer failed to follow the jail’s protocol for releasing the inmate.”

Later that evening, around 9:20 p.m., the jail realized what had happened and notified supervisors. A message was then sent to all law enforcement agencies within a 100-mile radius of Burke County. Information was obtained of places Hinson may have been heading to and officers began investigating those locations.

Hinson was wearing a black t-shirt and white swimming trunks with prints of cactus on the trunks when he left the jail on foot, but officials say they got information that he changed clothes shortly after leaving.

Hinson was in custody for failure to appear, possession of Schedule I controlled substance and a probation violation. 

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office considers Hinson armed and dangerous. An internal investigation was initiated, and a warrant was issued on July 5 by Burke County Criminal Investigation Division for felony escape.

Hinson has been entered in NCIC with full extradition from other states and the U.S. Marshal’s Service has been requested to aid in his apprehension.

Anyone who sees Hinson or has information on his whereabouts is asked to not approach him, but to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

