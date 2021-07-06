Senior Connect
Nikole Hannah-Jones chooses Howard over UNC-Chapel Hill

Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones says she will not teach at the University of North...
Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones says she will not teach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill following an extended fight over tenure.(Alice Vergueiro)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones says she will not teach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill following an extended fight over tenure.

Hannah-Jones announced her decision during an interview on “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday.

She said she would instead take up the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at Howard University, a historically black school in Washington, D.C.

One week ago, trustees at UNC-Chapel Hill approved tenure for Hannah-Jones, capping weeks of tension that began when a board member halted the process over questions about her teaching credentials.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

