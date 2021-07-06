Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NC should prepare for ‘significant rains’ from Tropical Storm Elsa, Gov. Cooper says

Tropical Storm Elsa is still approaching the west side of Florida but Gov. Roy Cooper is asking...
Tropical Storm Elsa is still approaching the west side of Florida but Gov. Roy Cooper is asking North Carolinians to monitor the storm.(WECT)
By Jeff Reeves
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tropical Storm Elsa is still approaching the west side of Florida but Gov. Roy Cooper is asking North Carolinians to monitor the storm.

Those living in central and eastern North Carolina need to be prepared for significant rains and possible flooding, the governor said.

RELATED: Tracking Elsa: What you need to know in the Lower Cape Fear.

“Residents and visitors to North Carolina should keep a close watch on the forecast for this storm,” said Cooper. “It’s important that everyone be aware and prepared for rains, and it’s also important to avoid driving through floodwaters.”

The remnants of Elsa are forecast to be over central North Carolina early Thursday afternoon with winds between 35 and 40 mph.

Tropical Track

The eastern part of the state could receive one to three inches of rain with some spots getting five inches.

The State Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh was activated Tuesday to monitor the storm.

“Small changes in the forecast track of a tropical system can mean big changes in storm impacts and rainfall amounts,” said state Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry. “That’s why close attention to the forecast for your area is important.”

North Carolina residents should be sure they:

  • Have multiple ways to receive weather information from reliable sources.
  • Review your personal emergency plan and know your evacuation routes.
  • Check your emergency supply kit, which should contain food, water, prescription medicines, charging cords, batteries and other essentials to support your family for several days.
  • Be sure to plan for elderly relatives and pets.
  • Make sure your insurance is up-to-date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

The 47-year-old male fell overboard around 12:15 p.m. and was treading water for about an hour...
Man falls overboard 37 miles offshore, rescued by Samaritans
3 killed in Chadbourn shooting
DA’s office releases names of three killed in overnight shooting in Chadbourn, no arrests yet
New Hanover County fire officials say no one was hurt after a home in an Ogden neighborhood...
Ogden home damaged in Sunday night fire
Whiteville seven-year-old burned after aerosol can explodes in trash fire.
‘My baby was covered in fire’: Whiteville child burned after aerosol can explodes in trash fire
Pender County neighborhood
Pender County neighborhood mourns man killed in stabbing

Latest News

Christopher Harris
POLICE: Tarboro chase ends in gunfire, officer placed on administrative leave
Levander Boney
Suspect arrested after child shot in arm Monday night, Wilmington police say
N.C. Maritime Museum facility volunteers help the museum with construction projects, which can...
N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport is seeking volunteers
Teresa Villano was the last remaining tuber to be found, bringing a weeks-long search to an end...
Body of last missing tuber found after deadly dam accident in NC