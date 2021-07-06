NC should prepare for ‘significant rains’ from Tropical Storm Elsa, Gov. Cooper says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tropical Storm Elsa is still approaching the west side of Florida but Gov. Roy Cooper is asking North Carolinians to monitor the storm.

Those living in central and eastern North Carolina need to be prepared for significant rains and possible flooding, the governor said.

RELATED: Tracking Elsa: What you need to know in the Lower Cape Fear.

“Residents and visitors to North Carolina should keep a close watch on the forecast for this storm,” said Cooper. “It’s important that everyone be aware and prepared for rains, and it’s also important to avoid driving through floodwaters.”

The remnants of Elsa are forecast to be over central North Carolina early Thursday afternoon with winds between 35 and 40 mph.

The eastern part of the state could receive one to three inches of rain with some spots getting five inches.

The State Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh was activated Tuesday to monitor the storm.

“Small changes in the forecast track of a tropical system can mean big changes in storm impacts and rainfall amounts,” said state Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry. “That’s why close attention to the forecast for your area is important.”

North Carolina residents should be sure they:

Have multiple ways to receive weather information from reliable sources.

Review your personal emergency plan and know your evacuation routes.

Check your emergency supply kit, which should contain food, water, prescription medicines, charging cords, batteries and other essentials to support your family for several days.

Be sure to plan for elderly relatives and pets.

Make sure your insurance is up-to-date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.