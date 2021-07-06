N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport is seeking volunteers

Senior Connect
N.C. Maritime Museum facility volunteers help the museum with construction projects, which can include such tasks as installing flooring, painting or even helping create wooden crafts for education programs.(N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport is putting out a call for volunteers who would be interested in sharing their time and talents.

Kristan Phillips, the museum’s volunteer coordinator, said they have opportunities that align with a variety of interests, skill levels, and experience.

“For example, those interested in education can work as an assistant teacher, help with festivals and outreach or prep for classes behind-the-scenes. Visitor Services area volunteers greet the public, answer questions and help in the gift shop. There are also positions that assist with facility and grounds maintenance, advise on exhibits or work with the Friends of the Museum,” according to a news release.

Hours are flexible, and training is available for all new volunteers. Those interested can work as their schedule allows, whether that’s weekly or monthly.

“Our volunteers are crucial to the success of museum operations,” Phillips said. “They do more than complete a job or task for us — they are like family.”

Museum Manager Lori Sanderlin said the museum is a good fit for volunteers interested in natural or cultural maritime history, education or supporting an institution that welcomes all and focuses on environmental stewardship.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of our organization,” Sanderlin said. “With three staff members, we can do a lot. But with volunteers, the sky is the limit.”

Volunteer applications are available online at NCMaritimeMuseumsouthport.com/internship. For more information, contact Kristan Phillips at 910-477-5151.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

