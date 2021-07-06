Legislation to consolidate Fort Bragg into one federal judicial district signed into law

WASHINGTON D.C. (WITN) - Bipartisan legislation that would consolidate Fort Bragg into one federal judicial district has been signed into law.

The bill was introduced by Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Richard Burr (R-NC), as well as Representatives Deborah Ross (D-NC) and Richard Hudson (R-NC), according to a statement put out Tuesday.

Fort Bragg stretches across six counties: Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Moore, Scotland and Richmond. This would make this area the Eastern District of North Carolina, and the courthouse is in Fayetteville. According to a press release, the previous layout would mean that an individual would be required to appear in court anywhere form 20 minutes or up to two hours away depending on where an infraction took place on Fort Bragg.

Sen. Burr says this legislation will solve logistical issues for the state’s judicial courts, and was happy to see the bill signed into law.

“Since Fort Bragg spans across six counties, its judicial district boundaries are split into two. This creates numerous logistical issues for North Carolina’s district courts and travel hardships. By consolidating Fort Bragg’s judicial district into one we will alleviate some of the confusion for service members and their families located at Fort Bragg. I applaud the bipartisan work to get this commonsense initiative across the finish line.”

The bill was also co-sponsored by 11 members of United States House of Representatives for North Carolina, comprising of four democrats and seven republicans.

