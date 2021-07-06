Leaders from Novant Health, New Hanover County, and City of Wilmington to make a joint announcement

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A joint announcement will be made by Novant Health, New Hanover County and City of Wilmington leaders Wednesday, July 7, at 10 a.m.

Leaders will meet at the corner of 15th and Greenfield Streets to share new developments related to the planned Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinics.

In February, 2021, NBA Legend Michael Jordan gifted $10 million to Novant Health to open two community clinics in New Hanover County to provide care for underprivileged members of the community.

The clinics will mirror two clinics Michael Jordan opened in Charlotte, which offer comprehensive primary care, including behavioral health and social support services.

Officials in attendance include New Hanover County Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman, City of Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo, and Novant Health Chief Community Impact Officer Dr. Philip Brown.

On-street parking will be available south of Greenfield Street on 15th Street.

