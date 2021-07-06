Senior Connect
“Icons of the ’60s and ’70s”: Gloria Gaynor, America to perform at the Wilson Center

America and Gloria Gaynor to perform at CFCC's Wilson Center
America and Gloria Gaynor to perform at CFCC's Wilson Center
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced that two well-known performers will be performing at the Wilson Center this Fall.

America, a classic rock band, will be taking the stage at the Wilson Center on Saturday, October 16. Gloria Gaynor, a R&B singer, will perform on Saturday, November 6.

Tickets will be available online to Cape Fear Stage Members beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, with tickets going on sale online to the general public on Friday, July 9 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased online here, or by contacting the Ticket Central box office. Currently, Ticket Central is still maintaining limited hours but is open for telephone and in-person sales from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday only.

The year 2021 marks the 51st anniversary of perennial classic-rock favorite, America. Founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell (along with former bandmate Dan Peek) made their way to the top of the charts with their signature song “A Horse With No Name.” Their best-known tunes include “I Need You,” “Ventura Highway,” “Don’t Cross The River,” “Tin Man,” “Lonely People,” and “Sister Golden Hair.”

America’s has six certified gold and/or platinum albums, with their first greatest hits collection, History, hitting four plus million in sales.

Gloria Gaynor, a New Jersey native, is known for tracks such as “Honey Bee,” " Never Can Say Goodbye,” and “Reach Out, I’ll Be There.”

Gaynor received her first Grammy Award for “I Will Survive,” which won the award for Best Disco Recording in 1980. She continued to record disco albums, as well as R&B records, and even a gospel album, Testimony, which was awarded the Grammy Award for Best Roots Gospel Album in 2020. Gaynor continues to tour and perform, with up to 150 concerts each year.

