Get Fit with 6: July Challenge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the 2020 Toyko Olympics just a few weeks away this month’s challenge centers around some core and agility exercises many of the athletes use.
Flutter Kicks - great for swimmers and surfers
Works core and legs
Lie on your back and put your hands behind your lower back to protect your lower back
Stretch your legs out with your feet around 6 inches off the ground with your toes pointed
Raise your left leg up slightly then back down alternating with your right leg
Keep your feet and legs closer to the ground for a better core workout
Supermans - great for swimmers and surfers
Works lower back and neck
Lay flat on your stomach with legs stretched out, arms stretched out in front
Raise your hands and legs at same time
Hold that pose for 2-3 seconds then back down
Feet should be flexed
If this bothers your neck clasp your hands under your chin and rest your chin on your hands
Sumo Squat Holds
Stand with feet wider than shoulder width apart
Turn toes slight out
Glutes behind you
Squat down as far as you can being careful not to put strain on your knees
Hold that pose
Your arms can be crossed or on your thighs
Weekend Exercises
Wood Chops
Standing up, holding a weight in both hands
Twist your torso to the side and lift the weight up and across your body with straight arms.
As you lift, stand up and turn your torso so you end up facing the dumbbell, which is above your left shoulder.
Rise onto your toes as you twist and lift
You should be using your core muscles to control the movement.
Star Jumps
Get into a jumping jack stance
Jump with the legs spread wide and the hands going overhead, sometimes in a clap
Return to a position with the feet together and the arms at the sides
Side to Side Planks
Start on your side with your feet together and one forearm directly below your shoulder
Contract your core and raise your hips until your body is in a straight line from head to feet
Hold the position without letting your hips drop for the allotted time for each set, then repeat on the other side.
Each during the month the exercises go up in repetitions or time increments.
Good luck! I’d love to see your workout videos. Click here to add your video to see it, snap it ,send it.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.