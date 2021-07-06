Get Fit with 6: July Challenge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the 2020 Toyko Olympics just a few weeks away this month’s challenge centers around some core and agility exercises many of the athletes use.

Flutter Kicks - great for swimmers and surfers

Works core and legs

Lie on your back and put your hands behind your lower back to protect your lower back

Stretch your legs out with your feet around 6 inches off the ground with your toes pointed

Raise your left leg up slightly then back down alternating with your right leg

Keep your feet and legs closer to the ground for a better core workout

Supermans - great for swimmers and surfers

Works lower back and neck

Lay flat on your stomach with legs stretched out, arms stretched out in front

Raise your hands and legs at same time

Hold that pose for 2-3 seconds then back down

Feet should be flexed

If this bothers your neck clasp your hands under your chin and rest your chin on your hands

Sumo Squat Holds

Stand with feet wider than shoulder width apart

Turn toes slight out

Glutes behind you

Squat down as far as you can being careful not to put strain on your knees

Hold that pose

Your arms can be crossed or on your thighs

Weekend Exercises

Wood Chops

Standing up, holding a weight in both hands

Twist your torso to the side and lift the weight up and across your body with straight arms.

As you lift, stand up and turn your torso so you end up facing the dumbbell, which is above your left shoulder.

Rise onto your toes as you twist and lift

You should be using your core muscles to control the movement.

Star Jumps

Get into a jumping jack stance

Jump with the legs spread wide and the hands going overhead, sometimes in a clap

Return to a position with the feet together and the arms at the sides

Side to Side Planks

Start on your side with your feet together and one forearm directly below your shoulder

Contract your core and raise your hips until your body is in a straight line from head to feet

Hold the position without letting your hips drop for the allotted time for each set, then repeat on the other side.

Each during the month the exercises go up in repetitions or time increments.

Good luck! I’d love to see your workout videos. Click here to add your video to see it, snap it ,send it.

