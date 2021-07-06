First Alert Forecast: summer heat bears into evening hours, rain odds ramp up with Elsa’s approach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday evening to you! Your First Alert Forecast this evening features summer heat bearing into dinnertime where temperatures will remain in the 80s until later tonight.

Dry high pressure over the Cape Fear Region will weaken as moisture and winds arrive by late Wednesday resulting from Tropical Storm Elsa.

Tropical Storm Elsa will work to stay organized as it eyes the Florida coast Tuesday. As Elsa or its remnants chug northward through Georgia and the Carolinas late Wednesday into Thursday, your First Alert Forecast reflects medium to high odds for blustery and heavy showers at times, a few rotating storms which may spawn a stray or isolated tornadoes and an uptick in rip current activity in the Cape Fear Region. Please stay alert for updates in the event Elsa trends stronger and impactful than currently anticipated. The good news, the rest of the tropical scene is quiet.

