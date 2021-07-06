First Alert Forecast: hot, summery before rain chances spike courtesy of Elsa

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Tuesday. Your First Alert Forecast features another day of hot and summery temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s locally. Rain and storm odds will be capped at a minimal 20%, covering a stay pop up shower or storm in the heat of the day.

The dry high pressure responsible for our holiday weekend weather pattern will weaken over the Lower Cape Fear Region and will be replaced by an influx of moisture as Tropical system Elsa advances toward the Carolinas.

Tropical Storm Elsa will work to stay organized as it crosses Cuba through Tuesday. As Elsa or its remnants chug northward through Georgia and the Carolinas late Wednesday into Thursday, your First Alert Forecast reflects medium to high odds for blustery and heavy showers at times, a few rotating storms which may spawn a stray or isolated tornadoes and an uptick in rip current activity in the Cape Fear Region. Please stay alert for updates in the event Elsa trends stronger and impactful than currently anticipated. The good news, the rest of the tropical scene is quiet.

