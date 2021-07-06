Senior Connect
Body of last missing tuber found after deadly dam accident in NC

Teresa Villano was the last remaining tuber to be found, bringing a weeks-long search to an end...
Teresa Villano was the last remaining tuber to be found, bringing a weeks-long search to an end July 5.(Rockingham County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EDEN, N.C. (AP) - The body of the last person missing from a North Carolina river accident that killed five people has been found, weeks after a family rode inflatable tubes over a relatively small but dangerous Duke Energy dam.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a news release Monday that crews recovered the body of 35-year-old Teresa Villano in the Dan River near the Draper Boat Landing. She was the last person missing after the June 16 accident.

Four others in the group survived after floating over the dam on inflatable tubes. Boating experts say these dams are notorious for trapping people in powerful currents.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

