Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

55-year-old man drowns at Bald Head Island, officials say

Bald Head Island
Bald Head Island(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A 55-year-old man drowned at Bald Head Island Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

A news release states that the village’s public safety officers were dispatched to Beach Access #15 near Snowy Egret Trail around 2:10 p.m. about a possible drowning.

The subject had been pulled from the water by the time the officers arrived and attempts to resuscitate the man were not successful.

No other details were released.

The victim’s name is being withheld until family can be notified.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 47-year-old male fell overboard around 12:15 p.m. and was treading water for about an hour...
Man falls overboard 37 miles offshore, rescued by Samaritans
3 killed in Chadbourn shooting
DA’s office releases names of three killed in overnight shooting in Chadbourn, no arrests yet
New Hanover County fire officials say no one was hurt after a home in an Ogden neighborhood...
Ogden home damaged in Sunday night fire
Whiteville seven-year-old burned after aerosol can explodes in trash fire.
‘My baby was covered in fire’: Whiteville child burned after aerosol can explodes in trash fire
Pender County neighborhood
Pender County neighborhood mourns man killed in stabbing

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina’s percent positive of COVID-19 cases jumps to 4 percent after holiday weekend
Legislation to consolidate Fort Bragg into one federal judicial district signed into law
Tropical Storm Elsa is still approaching the west side of Florida but Gov. Roy Cooper is asking...
NC should prepare for ‘significant rains’ from Tropical Storm Elsa, Gov. Cooper says
Christopher Harris
POLICE: Tarboro chase ends in gunfire, officer placed on administrative leave