Woman hit by Fourth of July celebratory gunfire in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was hit by Fourth of July celebratory gunfire in Raleigh Sunday night, police said.

The incident was reported just after 10 p.m. outside a home in the 4000 block of Scofield Drive, according to Raleigh police.

A woman was outside on her porch watching fireworks while someone was firing a gun into the air several blocks away, police said.

The woman was hit in the back by a bullet. Police said she was grazed and the gunshot “left a bruise and did not penetrate her skin.”

The woman was checked by EMS at the scene but did not go to a hospital.

After the woman was hit, the bullet fell to the ground nearby, according to police. The round was recovered by officers.

“It wasn’t a straight-angle shot — it fell out of the sky,” the Raleigh police watch commander Lt. Michael Schabel said.

