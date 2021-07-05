Thousands celebrate Fourth of July at Riverfront Park grand opening

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Riverfront Park and Amphitheatre officially opened with a Fourth of July celebration. The park has been in the works since 2013 and locals are excited to enjoy the venue.

“I’ve been in Wilmington basically my whole life and we’ve never had anything like this,” said local Hallie Hicks. “So, this is really huge for Wilmington.”

The celebration was from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and was free and open to the public, featuring multiple bands.

“The music that we have here has been unbelievable,” said Wilmington mayor Bill Saffo. “Nothing but kudos from all of the citizens here. They have said, ‘What a beautiful park, what a beautiful experience.’”

For some, it was a great opportunity to find a sense of normalcy.

“Honestly we were just joking earlier about it,” said local Jess Chase. “It feels like our version of the roaring 20s and people are coming back to life and seeing Wilmington back is just really awesome.”

Adults were able to grab a beer and talk to friends, and kids were able to visit the snow cone truck.

The park that was once a vision is now a reality. It’s something the city’s mayor is thrilled to see.

“There’s so many things to do,” said Saffo. “Not just the music, but for the kids. There’s splash pads and jungle gyms - beautiful places for people to just come out and enjoy the outdoors.”

