Sampson County deputy fatally shoots armed person during traffic stop

14-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
14-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT
SALEMBURG, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a deputy fatally shot an armed person during a traffic stop in eastern North Carolina.

TV station WNCN reports the shooting in Sampson County was reported around 1 p.m. Sunday. According to a news release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when a deputy stopped a pickup truck near the small town of Salemburg, east of Fayetteville.

The news release says the deputy discharged his firearm after encountering ``an armed suspect.’' Neither the suspect nor officer were immediately identified. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate.

