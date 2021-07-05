Senior Connect
POLICE: Tarboro chase ends in gunfire, officer placed on administrative leave

(SOURCE: WYFF News 4)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An officer is on administrative leave and a man is in custody after a car chase ended in gunfire.

Tarboro police say they smelled alcohol and marijuana coming from 30-year-old Christopher Harris’ car during a traffic checkpoint Sunday morning near Edgecombe Community College. Officers say Harris drove off and a chase began.

During the chase, police say Harris crashed into another car and took off running. The driver of that car was treated and released from the hospital.

When the officer tried to arrest Harris, officials say his gun went off. Harris was taken to the hospital for treatment, but has since been released.

Harris has been charged with felony speeding to elude arrest, possession with intent to sell/ deliver cocaine, resist/ delay/ obstruct a public officer and careless and reckless driving. He was released under a $10,000 bond pending a court appearance.

The officer is on administrative leave as the SBI investigates, which is standard protocol.

