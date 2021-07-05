Senior Connect
Pender County neighborhood mourns man killed in stabbing

Pender County neighborhood
Pender County neighborhood(Dru Loman)
By Dru Loman
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County neighborhood just four miles north of Rocky Point is stunned to hear that a man was murdered at his home Saturday afternoon.

“It’s just a sad, sad situation,” said neighbor Alma Woods. “I can’t get myself together. I haven’t slept or eaten good since he passed.”

A typical Saturday turned into a nightmare.

“I went to go to the store and I saw the cops down there,” said Woods. “I went running down there and you couldn’t get in any way.”

It started as a fight between two men who knew each other, and at once were roommates.

“Just heard, you know, like a scuffle went on real bad,” said Hicks’ nephew Nikial Mitchell.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel Kempton in connection to the stabbing of Edward Hicks. Kempton is now facing second degree murder charges.

Folks in the area say Hicks was well-known, often assisting those in need.

“Cutting grass, helped us with that, if you needed help fixing your house, he would help you with that,” said neighbor Julius Carr. “It didn’t matter. He was a great person and he really didn’t deserve what he got.”

While the neighborhood is still mourning the loss of Hicks, they want to carry on his legacy.

“Everybody around here loves Ed,” said Mitchell. “Everybody loves the man, you know, it’s just right now it’s a hard time. But, we are all getting together and coming together as one, just, you know, having fun celebrating for him because we know if he were here right now, he would be celebrating with us.”

