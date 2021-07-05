Senior Connect
One person dead following Greenville apartment fire

Deadly Greenville apartment fire
Deadly Greenville apartment fire(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One person is dead following an early morning apartment fire in Greenville.

Greenville Fire/Rescue Battalion Chief Bryant Beddard says the fire happened around 1:00 a.m. in the 1500 block of Bridle Court at Keswick apartments.

Deadly apartment fire on Bridle Court in Greenville
Deadly apartment fire on Bridle Court in Greenville(WITN)

Beddard says one person died and eight others were displaced.

Four units in the apartment building were damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

