Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Ogden home damaged in Sunday night fire

New Hanover County fire officials say no one was hurt after a home in an Ogden neighborhood...
New Hanover County fire officials say no one was hurt after a home in an Ogden neighborhood caught on fire Sunday night.(David Young)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County fire officials say no one was hurt after a home in an Ogden neighborhood caught on fire Sunday night.

Deputy Fire Marshal MaryBeth Evans said the fire started at a home in the new community of Middle Sound Village around 9:20 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, flames and smoke could be seen coming from the garage area, which is where investigators believed the fire started.

Firefighters were able to save most of the interior of the home, although, the garage was completely destroyed.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. No neighboring homes were damaged.

Evans said investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire but have so far ruled out fireworks.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Joseph Kempton
Man charged with murder in Pender County
Gwendolyn Mayer was last seen driving a Blue Nissan Versa leaving River Run Plantation on...
UPDATE: Missing Brunswick County woman found safe and then arrested
Three killed in overnight shooting in Chadbourn.
Three killed in overnight shooting in Chadbourn
Riverfront Park grand opening
Thousands celebrate Fourth of July at Riverfront Park grand opening
Car enthusiasts enjoy seeing nearly 200 automobiles
Car show, arts and crafts market among favorites at N.C. Fourth of July Festival

Latest News

RAW: Emergency crews respond to house fire in Ogden
RAW: Emergency crews respond to house fire in Ogden
A woman was hit by Fourth of July celebratory gunfire in Raleigh Sunday night, police said.
Woman hit by Fourth of July celebratory gunfire in Raleigh, police say
Person shot near intersection in southwest Charlotte
17-year-old dies in July 4 shooting in Charlotte’s South End
14-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
Sampson County deputy fatally shoots armed person during traffic stop