Ogden home damaged in Sunday night fire

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County fire officials say no one was hurt after a home in an Ogden neighborhood caught on fire Sunday night.

Deputy Fire Marshal MaryBeth Evans said the fire started at a home in the new community of Middle Sound Village around 9:20 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, flames and smoke could be seen coming from the garage area, which is where investigators believed the fire started.

Firefighters were able to save most of the interior of the home, although, the garage was completely destroyed.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. No neighboring homes were damaged.

Evans said investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire but have so far ruled out fireworks.

